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Democrat Cities Experience Violence and Chaos
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128 views • December 23, 2021
In the video we go over recent news, and things that have been occurring in democrat cities. We answer the question of why violent crimes are occurring in democrat cities. Also provide Biblical application on the matter.
Our website: https://arsenaloftheking.com/
Our website: https://arsenaloftheking.com/
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