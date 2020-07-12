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Water Fasting FAQ - What Is Hydrogen Water?
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154 views • July 12, 2020
Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
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Dr. Group reviews his experiences with hydrogen water during his water fasting journey. Hydrogen water, also known as H2 Water or hydrogen-infused water, has been found to be therapeutic to every organ in the body at the cellular level. Dr. Group explains how hydrogen water is made, why he is adding it to his fasting regimen, and how it supports your health.
Benefits of hydrogen water:
https://guest.synergyscience.com/rese...
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
Dr. Group reviews his experiences with hydrogen water during his water fasting journey. Hydrogen water, also known as H2 Water or hydrogen-infused water, has been found to be therapeutic to every organ in the body at the cellular level. Dr. Group explains how hydrogen water is made, why he is adding it to his fasting regimen, and how it supports your health.
Benefits of hydrogen water:
https://guest.synergyscience.com/rese...
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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