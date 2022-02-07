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What “ Minister “ got Bribed or Threatened – Murder with Wanton Malice – Evidence.
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181 views • February 07, 2022
𝙅𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙂𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙚: 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 - 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙑𝙉 𝙅𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙑𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖.
Julian Gillespie is a retired lawyer and former barrister who has come out of retirement to fight a new legal battle, aiming to put an immediate stop to the vaccines in Australia.
Julian gives us an update on the case in this interview, explaining the maladministration by the TGA and the core of the case, which seeks to suspend the vaccines for adults and children as soon as the hearing occurs. . - .
They are expecting this will happen within the next week, at most two.
For more information on the Australian Vaccination-risks Network (AVN) Judicial Review and to support the case financially, you can visit this link: . - .
https://avn.org.au/information/vaccine-laws/the-avn-takes-legal-action-to-protect-all-our-rights/
.
Mirrored Source: Maria Zee
Julian Gillespie is a retired lawyer and former barrister who has come out of retirement to fight a new legal battle, aiming to put an immediate stop to the vaccines in Australia.
Julian gives us an update on the case in this interview, explaining the maladministration by the TGA and the core of the case, which seeks to suspend the vaccines for adults and children as soon as the hearing occurs. . - .
They are expecting this will happen within the next week, at most two.
For more information on the Australian Vaccination-risks Network (AVN) Judicial Review and to support the case financially, you can visit this link: . - .
https://avn.org.au/information/vaccine-laws/the-avn-takes-legal-action-to-protect-all-our-rights/
.
Mirrored Source: Maria Zee
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