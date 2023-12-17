Robert F Kennedy Jr Names 2nd Shooter Who Killed His Father with Sirhan Sirhan (Part 7)

I only have this part 7, uploaded here. This is being shared from 'djvlad' on YouTube, uploaded Nov 12, 2023. The other video parts are there. Here's description from video.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. provides a detailed narration of his own version about the assassination of his father, Bobby Kennedy, former U.S Presidential candidate. Disputing the accepted narrative, Robert maintains that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian man convicted for Bobby's murder, didn't actually land any bullets. He asserts his father was shot four times from behind, likely by security guard Eugene Cesar, who was hired the day before the assassination. According to Robert, Cesar held strong anti-Black and anti-Kennedy sentiments. Intriguingly, he also self-identified as a CIA agent in several documents, generating suspicion about agency involvement. Despite the conjecture, Robert concedes that this theory cannot be definitively proven but maintains that the evidence pointing towards a cover-up is substantial.

Watch Full Interview:

• Robert F. Kennedy Jr Tells His Life S...

Part 6:

• Robert F Kennedy Jr Names the CIA Age...

Part 8:

• Robert F. Kennedy Jr on Speaking to H...

--------

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBxU2qNSaWQ&ab_channel=djvlad