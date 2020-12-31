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The Hard Fork, Part Twelve
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30 views • December 31, 2020
https://youtu.be/UjA3GuXiJlE CBS CONFIRMS Foreign Interference In The 2020 Election, Trump Supporters Call Trump To Invoke EO | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/6IM9LvzWsrY VA Senator Calls For MARTIAL LAW, Says Democrats Committed Treason, Flynn Says Trump COULD Do it | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/LA2Oeu5vEj8 The Civil War has already begun. If you haven’t noticed. | Paint the Trump.
https://youtu.be/SS-KPjmpXrU MITCH & SWAMP WORK TO BLOCK TED CRUZ & TRUMP’S JAN 6 PLAN/SIDNEY POWELL’S CASE IS ON SCOTUS DOCKET | BCP
https://youtu.be/xqzgcI00-0k PENTAGON CUTS OFF TRANSITION TEAM/HUNT EMAIL & JOE'S INVOLVEMENT IN CHINA DEALS/DIGITAL PEARL HARBOR | BCP
https://youtu.be/Vdtf__XgMQc CONFIRMED: Election Interference; China, Iran, Russia Called Out; Report Coming Soon | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/beq0pmqsNH4 Will Trump Invoke Insurrection Act?; Martial Law Explained; Signature Audit in GA | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/cVZjnq3vD70 Ratcliffe: DNI Report Must Expose Chinese Interference; Trump Must Make The Next Move | Beyond the Noise with David Zhang
https://youtu.be/oiMexjCIjAw Supreme Court Justice Afraid To Rule Texas Case; Pentagon and US Defense Department Stop Transition | Beyond the Noise w/David Zhang
https://youtu.be/uqL4h79JUus Trump and New Attorney Generals have a plan?; US calls wiretapped through Caribbean phone networks | Eye Opener w/Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/u9ZufOJncoY Powell's Kraken accepted by Supreme Court; Georgia to validate ballot signatures | Eye Opener w/Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/BTAZCZSkdxw Lin Wood: Unite to fight common foe; Supreme Court dockets Pennsylvania case | Front Page
https://youtu.be/J1Tw4bkCOqU Republican Congressmen to join electoral college vote challenge; 400,000 ballots discrepancy in PA | Front Page
https://youtu.be/UUtmBrgIC9w DISCOVERY: 68% ERROR Rate In Votes PROVES Intentional Fraud | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 95
https://youtu.be/EMEtdL7PFKY Monkey Business - Ep. One Six - With Revolution Radio Scott McKay
https://youtu.be/WsYsTEaF3U4 12.17.20 POST ELECTION UPDATE #11: ALLIANCE MOVES INDICATE IMPENDING ACTION | The Tipping Point Radio, Scott McKay
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-17-situation-update-dec-17th-ratcliffe-confirmation-foreign-interference.html Mike Adams’ Situation Update.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-18-situation-update-dec-18th-cyber-red-dawn.html Mike Adams’ Situation Update. Warning. Scary story and quite depressing if you’re me.
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/17/20 Ep. 2356a - The People Are Deciding, No Great Reset, [CB] Doomed. Ep. 2356b - Marker, Nobody Playing The Game Gets A Free Pass, The 'CURE' Will Spread World Wide. 12/18/20 Ep. 2357a - Confirmed, The Gov/Mayors Are Waiting For Their Payoffs. Ep. 2357b - Senate Was The Target, Lexington, Concord, The Shot Heard Around The World
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/6IM9LvzWsrY VA Senator Calls For MARTIAL LAW, Says Democrats Committed Treason, Flynn Says Trump COULD Do it | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/LA2Oeu5vEj8 The Civil War has already begun. If you haven’t noticed. | Paint the Trump.
https://youtu.be/SS-KPjmpXrU MITCH & SWAMP WORK TO BLOCK TED CRUZ & TRUMP’S JAN 6 PLAN/SIDNEY POWELL’S CASE IS ON SCOTUS DOCKET | BCP
https://youtu.be/xqzgcI00-0k PENTAGON CUTS OFF TRANSITION TEAM/HUNT EMAIL & JOE'S INVOLVEMENT IN CHINA DEALS/DIGITAL PEARL HARBOR | BCP
https://youtu.be/Vdtf__XgMQc CONFIRMED: Election Interference; China, Iran, Russia Called Out; Report Coming Soon | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/beq0pmqsNH4 Will Trump Invoke Insurrection Act?; Martial Law Explained; Signature Audit in GA | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/cVZjnq3vD70 Ratcliffe: DNI Report Must Expose Chinese Interference; Trump Must Make The Next Move | Beyond the Noise with David Zhang
https://youtu.be/oiMexjCIjAw Supreme Court Justice Afraid To Rule Texas Case; Pentagon and US Defense Department Stop Transition | Beyond the Noise w/David Zhang
https://youtu.be/uqL4h79JUus Trump and New Attorney Generals have a plan?; US calls wiretapped through Caribbean phone networks | Eye Opener w/Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/u9ZufOJncoY Powell's Kraken accepted by Supreme Court; Georgia to validate ballot signatures | Eye Opener w/Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/BTAZCZSkdxw Lin Wood: Unite to fight common foe; Supreme Court dockets Pennsylvania case | Front Page
https://youtu.be/J1Tw4bkCOqU Republican Congressmen to join electoral college vote challenge; 400,000 ballots discrepancy in PA | Front Page
https://youtu.be/UUtmBrgIC9w DISCOVERY: 68% ERROR Rate In Votes PROVES Intentional Fraud | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 95
https://youtu.be/EMEtdL7PFKY Monkey Business - Ep. One Six - With Revolution Radio Scott McKay
https://youtu.be/WsYsTEaF3U4 12.17.20 POST ELECTION UPDATE #11: ALLIANCE MOVES INDICATE IMPENDING ACTION | The Tipping Point Radio, Scott McKay
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-17-situation-update-dec-17th-ratcliffe-confirmation-foreign-interference.html Mike Adams’ Situation Update.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-18-situation-update-dec-18th-cyber-red-dawn.html Mike Adams’ Situation Update. Warning. Scary story and quite depressing if you’re me.
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/17/20 Ep. 2356a - The People Are Deciding, No Great Reset, [CB] Doomed. Ep. 2356b - Marker, Nobody Playing The Game Gets A Free Pass, The 'CURE' Will Spread World Wide. 12/18/20 Ep. 2357a - Confirmed, The Gov/Mayors Are Waiting For Their Payoffs. Ep. 2357b - Senate Was The Target, Lexington, Concord, The Shot Heard Around The World
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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