LA County Bails Out Illegal Aliens + Their Landlords with YOUR Tax Dollars!!

The Los Angeles County Board of supervisors, consisting of five women, of course, has decided to declare a state of emergency, and are using taxpayer funds to pay for the rent of illegal aliens who shouldn't be here to begin with, and giving the money to landlords who shouldn't have signed a contract with them to start.

This is robbery, and demonstrates to you how much they value the hard effort and work that you put in to producing those funds.

