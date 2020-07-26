Urgent Information On Covid Vaccines By Dr. Carrie Madej

Posted on YouTube by YESHUA IS GOD on 18 Jul 2020Description and links below is by Rubber Ring posted on YouTube:Recombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.Italian site on vaccines:hydrogel nanobotsDARPA video on hydrogel biosensors