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Intro To: God Is Reproducing Himself Through The Symbiotic Marriage Relantionship...144,000 Times...
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73 views • June 05, 2021
The Man and Women Become One Again In God's Plan of Redemption for the 144,000 family lines that populate Heaven...
Isaac Had 2 Breasts
To Satisfy Him
Always...
Rebekah's Wet Nurse
Helped Feed
Their Only 2 Sons.
So Her Breast Milk
Was For Issac.
Jacob Had 8 Breasts
To Satisfy Him
Always...
4 From Zillpah,
& Billlah To
Breast Feed For
3-1/2 Years Jacob's
13 Children.
Rachael's and Leah's
Breast Were For
Jacob Always...
Isaac Had 2 Breasts
To Satisfy Him
Always...
Rebekah's Wet Nurse
Helped Feed
Their Only 2 Sons.
So Her Breast Milk
Was For Issac.
Jacob Had 8 Breasts
To Satisfy Him
Always...
4 From Zillpah,
& Billlah To
Breast Feed For
3-1/2 Years Jacob's
13 Children.
Rachael's and Leah's
Breast Were For
Jacob Always...
Keywords
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