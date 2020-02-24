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Is Breast Thermography Better Than a Mammogram? - Dr. Martin Bales | Clips from "A Global Quest"
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83 views • February 24, 2020
In this video, cancer researcher Ty Bollinger speaks with Dr. Martin Bales about why breast thermography is better than a mammogram. The full interview with Dr. Bales is part of "A Global Quest" docu-series.
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