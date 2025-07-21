BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Treason Of Obama And His Team Calls for Constitutional Justice
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
108 views • 1 day ago

On July 18, 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a political bombshell, declassifying documents that appear to confirm what many constitutional conservatives have long suspected: that the Obama administration manipulated intelligence to fabricate the infamous “Russia collusion” narrative. According to the newly revealed memo, President Obama directed a December 2016 meeting where top officials twisted pre-election findings—showing no Russian interference in vote counts—into a weaponized storyline to derail President Trump. With major players like Brennan, Clapper, Rice, Kerry, Clinton, Lynch, and Comey allegedly complicit, Gabbard is calling it a “treasonous conspiracy.” The implications? An unprecedented abuse of power that, if unpunished, could set the stage for future deep-state coups and permanently damage our Republic. Full story exposes the names, the plan, and the constitutional stakes.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-treason-of-obama-and-his-team

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticstreasonconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokerussia hoaxdeep state exposedobamagateneomarxismconstitution under attacktulsi leakstreason by elitesdrain the swamp nowelection integrity mattersmarxist coup attemptprosecute the cabal
