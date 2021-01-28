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Legalman: Trump, Biden, Brainwashing, Economic Collapse, & the COVID19 PSYOP
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324 views • January 28, 2021
Lawyer and podcaster "Legalman" discusses the bipartisan corruption plaguing U.S. politics, life after Trump, life with Biden, the shift toward authoritarianism in the United States, and why the American people are so gullible. He gives his take on the psychological operation known as "COVID19", the economy, and whether Biden sending his first B52 bomber to circle Iran could mean Pax Americana going out with a bang.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Exclusive: Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-proudboys-leader-idUSKBN29W1PE?taid=60117a20c8ffe70001f667bb
We're on the verge of breakdown: a data scientist's take on Trump and Biden https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/17/were-on-the-verge-of-breakdown-a-data-scientists-take-on-trump-and-biden
In Unprecedented Move, TD Ameritrade Puts "Restrictions" On Transactions In GME, AMC https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/unprecedented-move-td-ameritrade-puts-restrictions-transactions-gme-amc
Biden Is Blundering Us Into World War 3 https://nationalfile.com/biden-is-blundering-us-into-world-war-3
Website
The Quash Podcast with Legalman https://the-quash.captivate.fm/episodes
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/USlawreview
The Quash Patreon https://www.patreon.com/TheQuash
About The Quash and Legalman
Welcome. The Quash is a unique podcast by a lawyer with more than 30 years of practice. I enjoy laughing at the utter insanity presented to the people as reality. Here you get the truth. I tell you how the system REALLY works. Not the silly fantasies about justice and liberty and limited govt "of by and for the people". There is no other show out there like The Quash. I approach topics like a trial lawyer because that's what I've done for decades. This isn't about Barnum Statements and he said she said nonsense. I cut through the garbage and the lies the media/education system is full of on EVERY SIDE. The media is owned by 6 companies. If a host is making millions in the media you can be SURE that they serve the interest of the power structure whether the host knows it or not. There are NO exceptions to this rule. Not even "your guy".
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Exclusive: Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-proudboys-leader-idUSKBN29W1PE?taid=60117a20c8ffe70001f667bb
We're on the verge of breakdown: a data scientist's take on Trump and Biden https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/17/were-on-the-verge-of-breakdown-a-data-scientists-take-on-trump-and-biden
In Unprecedented Move, TD Ameritrade Puts "Restrictions" On Transactions In GME, AMC https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/unprecedented-move-td-ameritrade-puts-restrictions-transactions-gme-amc
Biden Is Blundering Us Into World War 3 https://nationalfile.com/biden-is-blundering-us-into-world-war-3
Website
The Quash Podcast with Legalman https://the-quash.captivate.fm/episodes
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/USlawreview
The Quash Patreon https://www.patreon.com/TheQuash
About The Quash and Legalman
Welcome. The Quash is a unique podcast by a lawyer with more than 30 years of practice. I enjoy laughing at the utter insanity presented to the people as reality. Here you get the truth. I tell you how the system REALLY works. Not the silly fantasies about justice and liberty and limited govt "of by and for the people". There is no other show out there like The Quash. I approach topics like a trial lawyer because that's what I've done for decades. This isn't about Barnum Statements and he said she said nonsense. I cut through the garbage and the lies the media/education system is full of on EVERY SIDE. The media is owned by 6 companies. If a host is making millions in the media you can be SURE that they serve the interest of the power structure whether the host knows it or not. There are NO exceptions to this rule. Not even "your guy".
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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