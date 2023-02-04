Create New Account
RF Fields of 5G Towers VS Cell Phones + Protecting Your House With Wire Mesh
The Winners Broadcast
Published Yesterday

Today I want to share with you all the RF fields that 5G towers emit as well as cell phones. I believe this knowledge should be spread far and wide. Most people have no idea how much power these cell phones are putting off. Especially when we all gather together in rooms together.


Please share this out. For any questions comment. 

