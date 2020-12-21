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How to Use OBS Virtual Camera with Zoom and Skype Calls in 2021
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8 views • December 21, 2020
Learn what OBS Virtual Camera is and how you can use it with other programs like Zoom and Skype.
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Credits
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Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
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◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends (Affiliate Links) ◢◤◣◥
Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
Remove Webcam Background with VCam ►► https://link.xsolla.com/SjZJLGsK
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
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