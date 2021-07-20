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Deep insight into how VAERS throttles, special edition 7/19/2021
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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60 views • July 20, 2021
This is a special edition audit with many links to additional sourced references. Foreign territory has become a huge issue over the past month, moreover even those reports have been heavily backloaded to Febuary or older! Any way you slice it, the data shows VAERS is seriously behind or throtteling data. A huge report about a whistleblower filing a lawsuit against our governement in effect will be one of the biggest stories in the coming days and weeks. Grab your popcorn and take a front row seat to history in the making. God Bless.

Whistleblower lawsuit video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yCO7L8UXCreu/

Renz lawsuit PDF:
https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit

Full RFK Jr presentation referenced:
https://rumble.com/visylt-robert-f-kennedy-jr-childrens-health-defense-vac-june-19-2021.html

My quick 15min RFK Jr. video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/syAlE7Jk3w3r/

Questions to Dr. Simone Gold video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJjQaUp1XL9E/

150K deaths deleted from VAERS video?:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/60i0tWRfGjS0/

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/

Dr. Robert Malone's article reference:
https://principia-scientific.com/four-new-discoveries-about-safety-and-efficacy-of-covid-vaccines/

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44

Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
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https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
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https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY

Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]

WelcomeTheEagle's Affiliations and other publications:
https://principia-scientific.com/why-psi-is-proposed-as-a-cic/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
Keywords
fdacdcvaersfaucivaxxcovid-19plandemicscamdemicvaersdeletesvaersthrottles
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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