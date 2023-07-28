Vox Day On The Socio Sexual Hierarchy: Alpha Males Are Natural Born Leaders

Stew Peters Show





July 27, 2023





We need to have a national conversation about men.

Former nationally syndicated columnist and the author of

more than 15 books, Vox Day, is here to talk about the socio sexual hierarchy.

The powers that be want submissive men and feminine men.

Powers that be are pushing for a weak, easily controlled male population that will follow brainlessly rather than lead courageously.

There is a war on masculinity.

Vox Day is a philosopher, with a lot to say about social hierarchies, relationships, feminism, and more.

He’s well-known for his six-part “Socio-Sexual Hierarchy” of male personalities.

According to Vox Day, instead of only Alphas and Betas, there’s also Sigmas, Deltas, Gammas, and Omegas.

It’s a lot deeper than just “alphas are successful with women and betas aren’t.”

This hierarchy is also Vox’s guide for interpersonal relationships with other men and across age ranges.

Males in the hierarchy known as Gammas, prove to be some of the more problematic not only for the complex male socio political world, but for the world in general.

That's because Gammas have the tendency to be fairly intellectual - they are sound and can perform with their book smarts, but unfortunately credit themselves more then they deserve.

They are prideful, dishonest, and arrogant members of our work force.

They infiltrate the universities and are professionals at talking down to those they disagree with - they are liberals.

But Gammas aren’t all liberals.

Sadly, far too many low-quality Gammas exist in “conservatism” too.

They’re the ones who attacked Donald Trump in 2016 for not running on “true conservatism.”

They’re the ones who try to snipe at and “cancel” other conservatives, just like liberals do, for petty ideological offenses.

Not all gammas are bad but the worst gammas are unbearable and far worse for society than Omegas.

Vox Day’s Sexual Socio Hierarchy is a fascinating guide for running companies, coaching a team, or just understanding how people tick.

Vox helps Stew analyze some of the major male figures in politics, from Steven Crowder to Ben Shapiro - and the conclusions are fascinating.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32rz1q-vox-day-on-the-socio-sexual-hierarchy-alpha-males-are-natural-born-leaders.html