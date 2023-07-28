BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vox Day On The Socio Sexual Hierarchy: Alpha Males Are Natural Born Leaders
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • July 28, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 27, 2023


We need to have a national conversation about men.

Former nationally syndicated columnist and the author of

more than 15 books, Vox Day, is here to talk about the socio sexual hierarchy.

The powers that be want submissive men and feminine men.

Powers that be are pushing for a weak, easily controlled male population that will follow brainlessly rather than lead courageously.

There is a war on masculinity.

Vox Day is a philosopher, with a lot to say about social hierarchies, relationships, feminism, and more.

He’s well-known for his six-part “Socio-Sexual Hierarchy” of male personalities.

According to Vox Day, instead of only Alphas and Betas, there’s also Sigmas, Deltas, Gammas, and Omegas.

It’s a lot deeper than just “alphas are successful with women and betas aren’t.”

This hierarchy is also Vox’s guide for interpersonal relationships with other men and across age ranges.

Males in the hierarchy known as Gammas, prove to be some of the more problematic not only for the complex male socio political world, but for the world in general.

That's because Gammas have the tendency to be fairly intellectual - they are sound and can perform with their book smarts, but unfortunately credit themselves more then they deserve.

They are prideful, dishonest, and arrogant members of our work force.

They infiltrate the universities and are professionals at talking down to those they disagree with - they are liberals.

But Gammas aren’t all liberals.

Sadly, far too many low-quality Gammas exist in “conservatism” too.

They’re the ones who attacked Donald Trump in 2016 for not running on “true conservatism.”

They’re the ones who try to snipe at and “cancel” other conservatives, just like liberals do, for petty ideological offenses.

Not all gammas are bad but the worst gammas are unbearable and far worse for society than Omegas.

Vox Day’s Sexual Socio Hierarchy is a fascinating guide for running companies, coaching a team, or just understanding how people tick.

Vox helps Stew analyze some of the major male figures in politics, from Steven Crowder to Ben Shapiro - and the conclusions are fascinating.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32rz1q-vox-day-on-the-socio-sexual-hierarchy-alpha-males-are-natural-born-leaders.html

Keywords
liberalsmenleadersben shapirosteven crowdervox dayintellectualwar on masculinityalpha malesbetasstew peterspridefuldeltasomegasgammassocio-sexual hierarchynatural bornsubmissive menfeminine meneasily controlledbrainlessly followsigmasalphas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Study Finds Stress May Worsen Arthritis via Brown Fat, IL-6 Pathway

Study Finds Stress May Worsen Arthritis via Brown Fat, IL-6 Pathway

Sterling Ashworth
Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Morgan S. Verity
Could Drinking Water Affect Babies&#8217; Brain Development? Study Links Prenatal Fluoride Exposure to Lower Test Scores

Could Drinking Water Affect Babies’ Brain Development? Study Links Prenatal Fluoride Exposure to Lower Test Scores

Zoey Sky
Review Finds Food Quality May Be Key to Longer Life, Offering Alternative to Calorie Restriction

Review Finds Food Quality May Be Key to Longer Life, Offering Alternative to Calorie Restriction

Coco Somers
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy