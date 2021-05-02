© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Happened?
Follow
3
Share
Report
60 views • May 02, 2021
#FreeIreland #shortfilm #poetry
What happened to our Ireland?
Written, narrated, produced & edited by Bertie Brosnan
Additional footage by Brianoval Productions
https://www.brianovalproductions.com/
& Octofly
http://www.octofly.ie/
Comment & subscribe to support the channel!
Contact the creator directly: [email protected]
Check out our Irish short and feature lengths films on this channel. In a ten year period, I was involved in dozens of filmmaking projects as an actor, producer, director and writer. Our films have played internationally at festivals, cinema and TV. Soon, our whole back catalogue will be available on this channel. Make sure to subscribe for more content.
SOCIAL LINKS:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bertiebrosnan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/bartbros/
Gab: https://gab.com/BertieTV
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@bertiebrosnan:0
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eEcgC4yjOytH/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/bertiebrosnan
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bertiebrosnan
YouTube Subscription: https://www.youtube.com/user/85Bertie/?sub_confirmation=1
What happened to our Ireland?
Written, narrated, produced & edited by Bertie Brosnan
Additional footage by Brianoval Productions
https://www.brianovalproductions.com/
& Octofly
http://www.octofly.ie/
Comment & subscribe to support the channel!
Contact the creator directly: [email protected]
Check out our Irish short and feature lengths films on this channel. In a ten year period, I was involved in dozens of filmmaking projects as an actor, producer, director and writer. Our films have played internationally at festivals, cinema and TV. Soon, our whole back catalogue will be available on this channel. Make sure to subscribe for more content.
SOCIAL LINKS:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bertiebrosnan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/bartbros/
Gab: https://gab.com/BertieTV
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@bertiebrosnan:0
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eEcgC4yjOytH/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/bertiebrosnan
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bertiebrosnan
YouTube Subscription: https://www.youtube.com/user/85Bertie/?sub_confirmation=1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.