For the First Time in U.S. History, the U.S. NAVY lost all its Key Commanders in one Enemy Attack

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Meanwhile, while Arab countries are pleading with the United States not to stop the war against Iran, the IRGC has significantly increased the number of missile strikes against US and Israeli forces in the region. So, the Iranian Military Department officially confirmed the destruction of the secret headquarters of the U.S. Army to the west of the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE. .....................................................................................................................................
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