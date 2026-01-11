BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding Complex PTSD and Dark Personalities: Author Ryan H. Stone’s Journey
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 24 hours ago

Website Book and hub site: MyPsychoEx.net My name is Ryan H. Stone. I’m an Ivy League graduate, author, and former critical care paramedic. I write at the intersection of psychological abuse, complex trauma, and the experience of living at the crossroads of marginalized identities—always feeling like you are both “too much” and “not enough,” and never quite fitting into a clean box. My debut novel, A Captive Audience, is a semi-autobiographical psychological drama about a lonely protagonist who becomes entangled with a charming but deeply manipulative partner. The book explores coercive control, gaslighting, spiritual dimensions, and the long tail of emotional abuse—all through the eyes of a survivor trying to understand what happened to him and what it cost. Topics I’m prepared to discuss: ∙ How subtle psychological abuse escalates over time and gets normalized ∙ What complex PTSD actually feels like from the inside ∙ Turning lived experience into fiction without turning the story into a score-settling exposé ∙ How survivors can reclaim their narrative, dignity, and future ∙ Dark-Triad-style predators and the unseen damage they inflict on families, workplaces, and communities ∙ Where psychiatry and spirituality overlap, including ego-death experiences and NDE-adjacent states ⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️: 00:00:00 - Introduction to Captive Audience: True Story Behind the Book 00:05:20 - Understanding PTSD and Complex PTSD in Real Life Situations 00:11:18 - How Trauma Triggers Work: Fight, Flight, and Everyday Examples 00:16:06 - Turning Lived Experience Into Fiction: Writing as Healing 00:21:48 - Dark Triad Personalities: Narcissism, Psychopathy, and Machiavellianism Explained 00:27:36 - Spirituality, Suffering, and Near-Death Experiences Discussed 00:32:56 - Healing Through Creativity: Final Thoughts and Resources

Keywords
interviewlearningamazonpodcastbooksstudiestalkshowyayadiamond
Chapters

00:00:00- Introduction to Captive Audience: True Story Behind the Book

00:05:20- Understanding PTSD and Complex PTSD in Real Life Situations

00:11:18- How Trauma Triggers Work: Fight, Flight, and Everyday Examples

00:16:06- Turning Lived Experience Into Fiction: Writing as Healing

00:21:48- Dark Triad Personalities: Narcissism, Psychopathy, and Machiavellianism Explained

00:27:36- Spirituality, Suffering, and Near-Death Experiences Discussed

00:32:56- Healing Through Creativity: Final Thoughts and Resources

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s HEART SUPPORT event

At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store’s HEART SUPPORT event

Zoey Sky
U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk&#8217;s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk’s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

Belle Carter
Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Patrick Lewis
Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Belle Carter
Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Zoey Sky
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy