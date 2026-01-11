Understanding Complex PTSD and Dark Personalities: Author Ryan H. Stone’s Journey

Website Book and hub site: MyPsychoEx.net My name is Ryan H. Stone. I’m an Ivy League graduate, author, and former critical care paramedic. I write at the intersection of psychological abuse, complex trauma, and the experience of living at the crossroads of marginalized identities—always feeling like you are both “too much” and “not enough,” and never quite fitting into a clean box. My debut novel, A Captive Audience, is a semi-autobiographical psychological drama about a lonely protagonist who becomes entangled with a charming but deeply manipulative partner. The book explores coercive control, gaslighting, spiritual dimensions, and the long tail of emotional abuse—all through the eyes of a survivor trying to understand what happened to him and what it cost. Topics I’m prepared to discuss: ∙ How subtle psychological abuse escalates over time and gets normalized ∙ What complex PTSD actually feels like from the inside ∙ Turning lived experience into fiction without turning the story into a score-settling exposé ∙ How survivors can reclaim their narrative, dignity, and future ∙ Dark-Triad-style predators and the unseen damage they inflict on families, workplaces, and communities ∙ Where psychiatry and spirituality overlap, including ego-death experiences and NDE-adjacent states ⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️: 00:00:00 - Introduction to Captive Audience: True Story Behind the Book 00:05:20 - Understanding PTSD and Complex PTSD in Real Life Situations 00:11:18 - How Trauma Triggers Work: Fight, Flight, and Everyday Examples 00:16:06 - Turning Lived Experience Into Fiction: Writing as Healing 00:21:48 - Dark Triad Personalities: Narcissism, Psychopathy, and Machiavellianism Explained 00:27:36 - Spirituality, Suffering, and Near-Death Experiences Discussed 00:32:56 - Healing Through Creativity: Final Thoughts and Resources