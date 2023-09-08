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God the Father's Message to Father Michel Rodrigue for October 30, 2018
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17 views • September 08, 2023

Quo Vadis


Sep 7, 2023


In this video we share God the Father's Message to Father Michel Rodrigue for October 30, 2018.


“My son, listen and write.


I desire that this message be communicated to everyone, in all the places where you have preached in the United States and in Canada.


Remember the night when Padre Pio brought you into Heaven to see the Holy Family?


It was a teaching for you and for the people who heard you.


It was also a sign to remember the night when My beloved Son, Jesus, was born into the world.


Remember how My evangelist, Matthew, wrote by Divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit, how the star stopped over the place where My baby Son, Jesus, was born.


It was a sign for the Wise Men.


Today, it is a sign for you and for all Christians, and for all the nations.


The Holy Family is a sign for every family, and we should model ourselves after them.


I desire that every family who receives this message should have a representation of the Holy Family in their home.


It can be an icon, or a statue of the Holy Family, or a permanent manger in a central place in the home.


The representation must be blessed and consecrated by a priest.


As the star followed by the Wise Men stopped over the manger, the chastisement from the sky will not hit Christian families devoted to, and protected by, the Holy Family.


Fire from the sky is the chastisement for the horrible crime of abortion, for the culture of death, sexual perversion, and lust regarding the identity of man and woman.


My children seek after perversion more than their eternal future.


The increasing blasphemies and persecution of My just people offend Me.


The arm of My Justice will strike now.


They do not heed to My Divine Mercy.


I must now allow for many plagues to come in order to save as many souls as I can from the slavery of Satan.


Send this message to everyone.


I have given Saint Joseph, My representative on earth, as protector of the Holy Family, the authority to protect the Church, that is the Body of Christ. He will be the protector during the trials of this time.


The Immaculate Heart of My daughter, Mary, and the Sacred Heart of My beloved Son, Jesus, with the chaste and pure heart of Saint Joseph, will be the shield for your homes and for your family, and your refuge during the events to come.


My Words are My blessing over all of you.


Whoever will act according to My Will, will be safe.


The powerful love of the Holy Family will be manifested to all.


I AM your Father; these are My words!”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRbA3Tpsy0c

Keywords
abortionjusticesafetypersecutionsexual perversiongender identitylustplaguesfather godculture of deathchastisementgod the fatherblasphemiesst josephholy familyfire from the skyquo vadisfr michel rodrguegod is offendedprotector of the churchshield for the homeact according to gods will
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