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Ep.230 | Nigel Howitt on health , amalgam fillings and fasting
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23 views • April 13, 2021
#Adrian # health #amalgam #NigelHowitt #LawfulRebel
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Once gain I am delighted to have Nigel Howitt of Lawful Rebel back on the show. Nigel's journey into research on his own health and how to look after himself and his loved ones started with learning that mercury is a deadly toxin and very dangerous to have in your teeth in the form of amalgam fillings.
We discussed that aspect of his journey, and them moved on to discussion about the great health benefits of fasting.
If you want to see more of Nigel's insightful and important. work (and his music):
Nigels website:
https://lawfulrebel.com/
YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbhNffwvqIMj-_r7g0pA1Vg
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8MsJEm8ttCZc/
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Once gain I am delighted to have Nigel Howitt of Lawful Rebel back on the show. Nigel's journey into research on his own health and how to look after himself and his loved ones started with learning that mercury is a deadly toxin and very dangerous to have in your teeth in the form of amalgam fillings.
We discussed that aspect of his journey, and them moved on to discussion about the great health benefits of fasting.
If you want to see more of Nigel's insightful and important. work (and his music):
Nigels website:
https://lawfulrebel.com/
YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbhNffwvqIMj-_r7g0pA1Vg
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8MsJEm8ttCZc/
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
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