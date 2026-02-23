Freedomain Makeup Tutorial!

Stefan Molyneux joins his daughter Izzy on Sunday Morning Live 22 February 2026 for a makeup session where she takes the lead on applying products, and they chat about how beauty standards have changed over time. They talk about how looks tie into confidence, trading jokes on makeup tricks and how society views beauty through the lens of gender. Makeup comes across as a way to express creativity and figure out who you are, beyond just looking good. Izzy weighs in on going light versus going all out, and Molyneux shares some personal anecdotes that influence their takes on self-care and identity. They touch on common beauty expectations, shifts in gender roles, and what traditional femininity brings to the table. With some laughs and stories from their time together, they get into how this kind of collaboration builds bonds, wrapping up with thoughts on self-image and fitting in today.





