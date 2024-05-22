9.5 years Blood cancer remission LIVE Q&A

1 key to surviving and thriving is to live as close to natural as possible, or the next best thing to imitate a natural, ancestral life.
Aussie carnivore cancelled tonight, but I will be here to talk about being in remission now for 9.5 years on the carnivore diet. brings your questions and join in.
Talking about treatments, hormone developing, D3 hormone production, sunlight, and more.
I do Q&A events regularly on youtube https://www.youtube.com/@DCLearningtoLive
Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive
Give send go- https://givesendgo.com/learningtolive?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=learningtolive
3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW
Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/
and Twitter
THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH TO ALL MY PATRONS
Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link
#cancer #carnivorediet #keto #lowcarb #zerocarb #ketosis #metabolichealth
Want to create live streams like this? Check out StreamYard: https://streamyard.com/pal/d/6439586290073600
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.