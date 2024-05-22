Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
9.5 years Blood cancer remission LIVE Q&A
DC Learning to Live
1 key to surviving and thriving is to live as close to natural as possible, or the next best thing to imitate a natural, ancestral life.

Aussie carnivore cancelled tonight, but I will be here to talk about being in remission now for 9.5 years on the carnivore diet. brings your questions and join in.

Talking about treatments, hormone developing, D3 hormone production, sunlight, and more.

