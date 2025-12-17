🕊 Venezuela Rejects US Threats, Raises Flag of Peace - Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López

🕊 Venezuela Rejects U.S. Threats, Raises the Flag of Peace

“Venezuela continues to raise the flags of peace, virtue, and liberty. We categorically reject the arrogant, supremacist declarations of the U.S. government. This is a clear act of aggression.”

— Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López

In a strong rebuke, Venezuela’s military leadership has denounced recent U.S. statements as an act of aggression that threatens not only Venezuela but the entire Latin American and Caribbean region and global energy stability.