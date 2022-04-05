Comparing Yourself to Others + Roasted Sweet Potatoes Easy Tutorial DIY {Creation Process Revealed}

Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here and if you are new to this series, I’ve been sharing weekly insights around the creation process and guiding you step-by step through these videos to understanding the mindset and energy that lies behind taking consistent action toward creating whatever you desire in your life. By being aware of these insights, you will more easily overcome challenges and limitations that have been holding you back so you can ditch the excuses and show up in life with confidence and clarity.



If you want early access to these videos, you can join the community I’m building over on Patreon, find out more at bit.ly/holisticsupport, and in today’s video, I’m sharing insights around one of the most essential steps of the creative process that is often overlooked…Plus, I’m going to walk you through the creative process of making your own easy and delicious roasted sweet potatoes, so be sure to stick around for that after my quick chat…and let’s get started!



To skip to the tutorial, jump to the 6:15 minute mark.



Recipe we followed in video:

(2) Sweet Potatoes

(7 grinds) Salt (pink Himalayan is what we prefer)

Cinnamon to taste

(1-2 tablespoons) Butter

(approx. 3 tablespoons) Olive Oil



Bake at about 420 degrees for about 20-25 minutes, stirring halfway through, and cook until fork tender :)



If you have additional insights to share, around emotional management…or around sweet treats that support emotional wellness, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below so we can all learn from you as well…and if you make the recipe I share in the video, I want to know about that, too!



Thank you for watching and sharing this video with others, be sure to hit subscribe wherever you are viewing this, and turn on the notifications so you can know every time a new video drops. And if you haven’t already done so, I invite you to check out the community I’m building over on Patreon you can check out at the link below…where I’m guiding you throughout the year on how to discover and live more fully into your purpose, how to create a life that’s aligned with your purpose, and how to do it all in a way that is a service to others, so if you are interested in plugging into that conversation and support, hop over to bit.ly/holisticsupport for more details and I’ll see you again next week with another creation process video and tutorial walking you through the creative process…bye!