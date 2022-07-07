THE HUMANITY OF CHRIST IN HIS SUFFERING AND DEATH

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 2:5-18. God has not given authority to angels over the world to come. As we have already seen (1:14), angels are to serve and not to rule. God's purpose for the world to come is that humans, and not angels, should rule it. The Old Testament clearly teaches this in Psalm 8:4-7. These verses show us both how small and how great humans are. They are very small compared to the things that God has made and which surround us. They are great because God has a special purpose for them. This purpose is that human beings should have authority over the world to come. God always has them in mind and he cares for them. They are special to God among all that God has made.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au