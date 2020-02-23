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Moon Hoax Video #2 "One Giant Spotlight For Mankind"
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397 views • February 23, 2020
This video I retrieved back in 2009. It was made by Straydog - greenmagoos productions, and features an exposing of the fact that the Sun caught on camera during the Apollo 12 moon mission was nothing more than a large light bulb... Good job NASA 😒.
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