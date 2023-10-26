What it’s like being Jewish

In this Episode I share my fears for my people Israel both in our Home land promised to us by God and here in American. I go on to share why I believe what is happening to Yisrael will start happening Here in America.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.