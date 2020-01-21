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UN Agenda 21 Canada Corp take over of Sovereign Nations - Takeover 2 of 2
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48 views • January 21, 2020
Public infrastructure takeover via UN Agenda 21 Public / Private Partnerships according to Joan Veon.

CREDITS:www.framingtheworld.com

* Staring: Joan Veon

* Camera: Paul Wittenberger

* Edited: Paul Wittenberger



* Date: November 05, 2009AGENDA 21 / 2030 ALERT: PUBLIC- PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS By Cassandra Anderson, based on an interview with Joan VeonJoan Veon is an author, journalist and expert on globalization; she also hosted her own radio talk show and is a successful businesswoman. In these 2 videos she explains the mechanism by which corporations gain power over all levels of government: local, county, state, federal, foreign and the United Nations, thus creating corporate fascism, on a global level.


Public- Private Partnerships are one of the most effective tools that are used by the globalists to implement Agenda 21 Sustainable Development, with the goal of destroying the structure of governments that represent the people, and puts profits and resources in the hands of those private interests.


The public part of the Public- Private Partnership (PPP) is the government, which becomes corrupted and no longer represents the taxpayers, when it accepts funding from private interests. Further, the government becomes silent against abuses to the public when they have been compromised by PPP business arrangements, and, worse yet, may also sell off resources and utilities that were owned by the taxpayers. The government does this because they are broke and more taxation is unpopular.


The private part of the PPP is often a combination of these entities: * Corporations (usually multinational) * Foundations (like Rockefeller) * Associations * Universities * Any entity with a lot of money * Non-Governmental Agencies (NGO's). NGO's are usually environmental agencies, like the Sierra Club and the Nature Conservancy.


The private stakeholder in the business arrangement always has profit as its goal, not service. Service was formerly the role of the representative government. The assets that once belonged to the taxpayers are then transferred to private interests, in a transfer of wealth through the assets, to private parties that seek profit at any price. Frequently, deceit, deception and distortion are used to fleece the taxpayer into this 'solution' for governments that are broke.


American local, county, state and the federal governments have gone broke and are ripe for the sale of their assets to PPP's because of deficit spending, and a lack of economic common sense. John Maynard Keynes promoted deficit spending to Roosevelt as a way to escape the Depression. This results in diluted government and loss of power.


Ms. Veon reports that the only way to combat this is: * being alert and recognizing this scam * understanding the structure and intent of the PPP * taking action by exposing the PPP deceit at government meetingsFor a wealth of information on PPP's and related topics, please visit Ms. Veon's website at www.womensgroup.org.
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