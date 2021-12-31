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Brass & Iron Bonus: West Palm Beach Speech- The Gauntlet 5-min cut
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90 views • December 31, 2021
This speech is from October 13, 2016 after false allegations of sexual misconduct by the Dems. Pay attention to how he calls out the globalists and the Clintons repeatedly. I also believe Trump knew of the elite pedophilia and makes a veiled references to it. If you are a Q follower you may enjoy this look back for confirmation. This is one of the most important speeches of Trump’s career.
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2016 Florida Speech
https://youtu.be/l0OXiLA1r30
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c?r=3PV4WD6hsigegHYMpXH8nmh817qxoHvD
Link
2016 Florida Speech
https://youtu.be/l0OXiLA1r30
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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