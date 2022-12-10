Predestination: Prevailing Faith

In the exodus from Egypt, the closest and easiest way to travel to Canaan would have been to take the coastal highway along the Mediterranean Sea but this land was occupied by the Philistines, who were fierce fighters. Since God cannot trust most Christians, He will not send them into the good times right away but will direct them through the wilderness and this is what He did with the Hebrews.

Pharaoh thought his slaves were only going into the desert to worship and pursued them once he realized they were not coming back. God knew the Hebrews would never willingly leave Egypt, even if they were slaves, and used Pharaoh and his army to push them through the Red Sea. Moses was the only Hebrew man with prevailing faith; the rest just came along for the ride.

RLJ-1218 -- DECEMBER 27, 2009

Predestination Part 10: Prevailing Faith

