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Protesters March At The Wembley Euro 2020 Finals
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120 views • July 12, 2021
You will note according to the title Euro 2020, I am thinking that is a typo, and is meant to be 2021. Good on you Brits for letting them know that you're not only onto them, but that you're getting fed up with rules for me and not for thee system!!
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