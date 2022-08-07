The CCP Is a Paper Tiger Talking About Fighting Only on Paper

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https://gnews.org/post/p1532d6a7
08/02/2022 A CCTV military film shows: The major achievements released publicly by the PLA on 8/4 are actually played in the form of PPT slides, which once again proves that the PLA is a paper tiger talking about fighting only on paper