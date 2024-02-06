Create New Account
That dog almost stopped breathing because he got stuck in the plastic bag, he cried for a long time
13 views
Published 14 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


Feb 5, 2024


2 puppieshugged each other and lay next to their two brothers waiting for what was to come.

And then they were found by a woman and brought to us right in the cold night.

She wished that we would bring the two brothers happiness and peace.

My heart was filled with sadness

The human world seemed to be something foreign to those little animals

But seeing such sweet and beautiful moments made me feel better.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7OHRUVuKRw


dogrescuepuppiesplastic bagpitiful animalstopped breathing

