St. Faustina's Visions of the Blessed Virgin Mary - Marian Teaching

Fr. Matthew Tomeny at Divine Mercy





Mar 2, 2023





Hear Fr. Matthew Tomeny, MIC describe St. Faustina's visions of the Blessed Virgin Mary and how they influenced her spirituality and devotion to Jesus, the Divine Mercy.





