What It Was, Was Football - Randall Franks

Appalachian humorist/actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night," shares his new comedy performance of “What It Was, Was Football,” a 70th Anniversary Tribute to Andy Griffith.

Written by Andy Griffith, the monologue is the story of a Southern Christian revival worker setting up a revival tent who stops to grab a bite to eat but is swept up in the fervor of a crowd of folks headed on a wondrous adventure to watch something that he never had seen before. He then describes what he saw. (Andy Griffith/Bentley Music Company/BMI) Griffith's recording landed on Billboard's Top 10 70 years ago in February 1954.





To the classic monologue, Franks added hints of his unique fiddle stylings including support from Gospel and Bluegrass music personalities: Mark Wheeler on guitar; Lewis Phillips on banjo; Steve Easter on resonator guitar; Jeff Easter on piano; Travis Lewis on acoustic bass; and the late Grand Ole Opry star Jesse McReynolds on mandolin.

For nearly thirty years, Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV’s “In the Heat of the Night,” has consistently included Appalachian humor in his performances. The late Appalachian scholar Loyal Jones recognized him as a unique voice in Southern humor in his book "Country Music Humorists and Comedians" reflected through his shows and comedy releases such as “Tunes and Tales from Tunnel Hill” (1995), “Comedy Down Home" (1999), and “Keep ‘Em Smilin'" (2016). His comedy recordings and his comedic acting performances on TV and in films are among the most beloved by his audience.

The recording is from his 2024 album “The American’s Creed” that also includes music from his film “The American’s Creed" (www.RandallFranks.com/The-Americans-Creed), live appearances from his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree and 40th Anniversary recordings of Randall appearing live with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys – Wayne Lewis, Blake Williams and the late Tater Tate. Franks recently launched a new web page highlighting his time with the legendary music icon at www.RandallFranks.com/Bill-Monroe-and-the-Blue-Grass-Boys . Funds raised from these recordings benefit the Share America Foundation, Inc. and its Pearl and Floyd Franks Appalachian music scholarships.

The International Bluegrass Hall of Fame Legend and Grand Ole Opry guest star marks his 40th Anniversary of debuting for the show this October.

He is an Independent Country Music, America’s Old Time Country Music, Atlanta Country Music and Tri-State Gospel Music halls of fame member and a Georgia Music Hall of Fame honoree with a long list of awards in multiple music genres. Through his Share America Foundation, he inspires youth to learn and share the music of Appalachia.

Trivia:

Are the two actors Randall Franks and Andy Griffith who played notable comedic Southern police officers related?

Yes, Randall and Andy are quadruple country cousins as they share at least four sets of grandparents in their family trees being related to each other through each of Andy’s grandparents - the Griffiths, Taylors, Nunns and Cassells and both of Randall's parents.





Video Artwork:

The American's Creed Album Cover - Designed by Randall Franks/ Artist: Greg Jackson

What It Was, Was Football: Colton Brown @Colt_Ish on Instagram

Copyright 2024 Crimson Records/Peach Picked Productions