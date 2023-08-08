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Pete Papaherakles 7 Others. Globalists, Migrants, Normies, and Sexualization of Society
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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11 views • August 08, 2023

Dec. 23, 2018 YouTube livestream. Topics discussed with Brian Ruhe, Pete Papaherakles, Sam, Domingo, Markus, World Goyim Unite, August Kabuiek and Red-Pill Bulgaria:


The Yellow Vests in France and elsewhere
The sexualization of society
Globalists bringing migrants into Europe
White Genocide
Greece and the Golden Dawn
How we can't get through to normal people with the truth about how society is being undermined.

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truthglobalistsjewsmigrantsdumbing downbrian ruhepete papaheraklesnormiessexualization of society
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy