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Hey Joe, Hell No! | Free Thinkers Dirty :30 | Ep 17
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On this second episode of our new daily Dirty :30, Meme Joe Green and Rusty Puttfark discuss the current state of vaccination mandates in the land of the free, break down the reason we got to this point and what it will take for mass non-compliance. We show more charts, graphs and data that reiterate the fact the US government is in full medical misinformation propaganda mode. All that and more on the Free Thinkers Podcast.
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