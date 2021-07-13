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Susan Standfield - Health & Justice In Canada
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11 views • July 13, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Susan Standfield is joining us.
Susan has been one of the loudest voices in uncovering corruption during the pandemic in British Columbia, Canada. She is a longtime activist for health and justice. Her experience living in Africa and abroad have given her a unique insight to health, fraud and genocide. Susan has recently visited Lytton B.C. where a fire has descimated an entire town. We talk about truth, justice and the future on this episode. Find out more about Susan Standfield at http://susanstandfield.weebly.com/
Please welcome to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#SusanStandfield #Canada #HealthAndJustice # BritishColumbia #Lytton #Fire #Freedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Susan has been one of the loudest voices in uncovering corruption during the pandemic in British Columbia, Canada. She is a longtime activist for health and justice. Her experience living in Africa and abroad have given her a unique insight to health, fraud and genocide. Susan has recently visited Lytton B.C. where a fire has descimated an entire town. We talk about truth, justice and the future on this episode. Find out more about Susan Standfield at http://susanstandfield.weebly.com/
Please welcome to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
- 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#SusanStandfield #Canada #HealthAndJustice # BritishColumbia #Lytton #Fire #Freedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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