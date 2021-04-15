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Coinswitch DEX / Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange: How To Use Guide | Bitcoin Lifestyles Club
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2 views • April 15, 2021
https://coinswitch.co/in/refer?tag=fSxJ | Use the link to the left to get started with CoinSwitch and register your account today!
In this video I'm going to show you how to use the CoinSwitch DEX / Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange to trade your favorite cryptocurrencies! If you happen to reside in a State or area of the world that does not have direct access to quality / highly liquid / trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, YOU are going to love this training!
Learn more about my education platform and crypto markets mastermind group using the following link:
▶ https://coinswitch.co/in/refer?tag=fSxJ
And available via the above link, I also have some more advanced FREE Training for people with some 'crypto trading experience', that will help you take it to the next level with your mindset and approach to the markets...
In this video I'm going to show you how to use the CoinSwitch DEX / Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange to trade your favorite cryptocurrencies! If you happen to reside in a State or area of the world that does not have direct access to quality / highly liquid / trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, YOU are going to love this training!
Learn more about my education platform and crypto markets mastermind group using the following link:
▶ https://coinswitch.co/in/refer?tag=fSxJ
And available via the above link, I also have some more advanced FREE Training for people with some 'crypto trading experience', that will help you take it to the next level with your mindset and approach to the markets...
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