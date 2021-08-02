© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German Media Outlet Bild Begs Our Forgiveness For Covid Deception
Follow
5
Share
Report
170 views • August 02, 2021
source - https://www.brighteon.com/a1e21534-3c8f-4a2a-b345-0646ec351ee4
https://twitter.com/BILD/status/1419671964646526980
https://archive.is/TgQey
"To the millions of children in this country,
for whom our society is responsible,
I want to express here what neither our government
nor our Chancellor dares to tell you.
We ask you to forgive us.
Forgive us for this policy
Which, for a year and a half, has made you
victims of violence,
neglect, isolation and loneliness.
Sorry for this policy and media coverage
which, like poison, made you feel
like you were a mortal danger to society.
You are not a danger to society, don’t believe this lie.
It's up to us to protect you.
What happened to our children, many people and Bild denounced it.
Nothing happened.
Merkel organized a summit for children? No!
Instead, we persuaded our children
that they were going to murder their grandma
if they dared to be what they are, children.
Or if they met their friends.
None of this has been scientifically proven.
It was easy to force that on the kids,
they can't defend themselves and they don't vote.
When a state steals the rights of a child,
it must prove that by doing so it protects him against concrete and imminent danger.
This proof has never been provided.
It has been replaced by propaganda
presenting the child as a vector of the pandemic.
Those who wanted to contradict this propaganda
were never invited to the expert table.
Our policies would do better to open schools
and sports halls rather than polling stations!
Otherwise they will have on their conscience, and will leave in the history books,
a multitude of innocent souls."
#GermanNewspaper #Apology #BILD
Find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
https://twitter.com/BILD/status/1419671964646526980
https://archive.is/TgQey
"To the millions of children in this country,
for whom our society is responsible,
I want to express here what neither our government
nor our Chancellor dares to tell you.
We ask you to forgive us.
Forgive us for this policy
Which, for a year and a half, has made you
victims of violence,
neglect, isolation and loneliness.
Sorry for this policy and media coverage
which, like poison, made you feel
like you were a mortal danger to society.
You are not a danger to society, don’t believe this lie.
It's up to us to protect you.
What happened to our children, many people and Bild denounced it.
Nothing happened.
Merkel organized a summit for children? No!
Instead, we persuaded our children
that they were going to murder their grandma
if they dared to be what they are, children.
Or if they met their friends.
None of this has been scientifically proven.
It was easy to force that on the kids,
they can't defend themselves and they don't vote.
When a state steals the rights of a child,
it must prove that by doing so it protects him against concrete and imminent danger.
This proof has never been provided.
It has been replaced by propaganda
presenting the child as a vector of the pandemic.
Those who wanted to contradict this propaganda
were never invited to the expert table.
Our policies would do better to open schools
and sports halls rather than polling stations!
Otherwise they will have on their conscience, and will leave in the history books,
a multitude of innocent souls."
#GermanNewspaper #Apology #BILD
Find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.