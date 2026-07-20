IWI Tavor X95 Liberty Training Rifle for the Middle East – Minuteman Review

AmbGun IWI Tavor X95 page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/tavor





The IWI Tavor X95 has a legendary reputation, but how does it stack up against my preferred bullpup, the KelTec RDB?





The X95 is built like a tank—and it feels like one. It's almost a pound heavier than the KelTec RDB. For a 7.62 rifle, that's acceptable. For a 5.56? I think it's too heavy.

That extra weight slows down ambidextrous shoulder transitions, and it effectively costs you the weight of a fully loaded 30-round magazine in your kit.

The charging handle is also noticeably stiffer than the RDB—about five pounds heavier by my measurements.





Then there's the price.

You can buy two—sometimes even three—KelTec RDBs for what one X95 costs.

The free Meprolight MCO Pro promotion definitely made the price easier to swallow, but it's still a premium rifle with a premium price tag.





"When I practiced ambidextrous 'optimal use of cover' shooting, switching to left handed, I got rewarded with hot brass to the cheek.

Sometimes it's just annoying.

Sometimes it stings.

Either way, it's not nearly as dynamically ambidextrous as the downward-ejecting RDB."





Unlike the RDB, the Israeli bullpup does not have an adjustable gas system. Kind of like there was no gas disbursement system at any of the NAZI concentration camps’ alleged “final solution” showers. You’d think an 8 pound 5.56 rifle would be pleasant to shoot, but the overgassed Tavor is kind of jarring compared to the RDB or an AR15.





The X95 feels extremely durable, but mine wasn't 100% reliable out of the box.

I had multiple extraction and ejection issues.

After switching from Sentry dry lube to Lucas Extreme Duty Gun Oil, reliability improved dramatically. This rifle likes to run wet.

So my experience has been this:

The Tavor is durable—but not perfectly reliable.

The RDB has been reliable—but not as durable.

On the accuracy front, the 18.5-inch chrome-lined, cold hammer forged barrel delivered solid results, all packed into a compact 28-and-one-eighth-inch overall length.





The ambidextrous magazine release is AR like and works well, and I like the bolt release—it's very similar to the Desert Tech bullpups.

The safety is where it loses points for me.

It's not fully ambidextrous, and it's a 90-degree throw. I much prefer the shorter-throw, fully ambidextrous safety on the RDB.

The trigger is a stout 8 pounds, but not terrible. But well behind the RDB’s sub 5 pound crisp break.

If I planned to keep the X95, I'd add an ambi safety, install a Geissele trigger, and a Black Label handguard.

But here's the problem:

Those two upgrades alone cost about as much as buying an American-made KelTec RDB.





The LTR concept…the liberty training rifle usually thought of as a 22LR rifle for practicing Marksmanship fundamentals. You know…An affordable stand-in for center-fire. A Tippmann M4 for an AR, 10/22 for a M1A or Mini 14. The X95 is the Israeli version of a “Liberty training rifle”...an affordable stand-in for 30mm cannon, rockets, and torpedoes.

For me, the American-made RDB remains the better overall value and my preferred bullpup.

But if Mantis ever releases a BlackbeardX training system for the X95...

I just might switch.

This is Mark Laughlin speaking for the Ambidextral Gunfighter and in defense of Liberty.