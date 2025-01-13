BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO: Rutte wants more than 2% - Russia produces in three months what the whole of NATO produces in a year
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
90 views • 3 months ago

If you look at what Russia produces now in three months, it is what the whole of NATO from Los Angeles to Ankara produces in a year — Mark Rutte 

"In general, the Russian economy is no bigger than the economy of the Netherlands and Belgium combined. The two of you combined are the Russian economy. But they produce in three months what the whole of NATO produces in a year <...> they do not have our high salaries, they do not have our bureaucracy, they can move at a higher speed, and they have essentially created a military economy," — the NATO Secretary General said. 

And, said again... ❗️Ukraine is currently not in a position to negotiate with Russia "from a position of strength" - NATO Secretary General. 

And:  ❗️NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte threatened Europeans who refuse to increase defense spending with Russian language courses: "We are safe now, but if we don't do this, in 4-5 years we will have to take Russian language courses or go to New Zealand. Or we can increase defense spending. We must resolve this issue in the next 3-4 months to ensure our security in this part of the world and to protect ourselves."  Opinion, @AussieCossack:  No one except the United States threatens European security and sovereignty. However, Rutte scares Europeans with Russia.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
