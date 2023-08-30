Create New Account
'HUGE BLACK FENCE SURROUNDS MAUI BURN AREA NOW!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 14 hours ago

FRIGHTENING! NOW THE SATANIC ELITE CAN USE DEW LASER WEAPONS TO CREMATE ANYONE OR ANYTHING THEY DAMN WELL FEEL LIKE. THESE MONSTERS HAVE DECLARED WAR ON ALL HUMANITY NOW. THIS ENDLESS COVERUP ARE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. UNFORTUNATELY THEY'RE WAY TO POWERFUL TO STOP NOW. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE DEMONIC SATANISTS ARE COMING AFTER ALL OF US NOW...WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

