Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You were born into a Cold Prison
channel image
America at War
83 Subscribers
22 views
Published 17 hours ago

I found the beginning of this video yesterday, and just had to share it!

I added an ending to it, and here it is!

It's time that humanity breaks out of the Cold Prison,

And we lock up the scumbags responsible for putting us here!


It's no great mystery who they are, or how they deceived us!

All that remains is for our numbers to grow into a force that cannot be resisted! Because Justice is worth fighting for!


Every person on Earth should be Righteously Angry, and we should be working daily to see Justice done!


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)


Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
constitutioncrimeevilhollywoodpolicegovernmentlawprisoncourtsmkultramindcontrol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket