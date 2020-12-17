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Dr. Steve Turley, Here's What to Expect for 2021!!! 17December2020, Will Joe Biden Survive?
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198 views • December 17, 2020
Bob Kudla, President and Founder of Trade Genius is back again to discuss the upcoming scenarios that can play out and what to expect for 2021, and how the Democrats are nowhere near prepared! Will Joe Biden Survive? Why did Joe Biden get a CAT SCAN for a broken foot when he fell? If some one falls when they are older their health will deteriorate very quickly.
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