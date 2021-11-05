© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can get ivermectin from Thailand
Follow
0
Share
Report
125 views • November 05, 2021
I can send ivermectin from Thailand to countries where it is forbidden. I send bottles with 50 tablets of 5mg and declare it as animalmedicin. There is also a picture on the bottle with a cow, a pig and a chicken so if customs ask anything tell them its for your dog. I dont give any advice on dosage since Im not a medical expert but there is plenty of information online. Price for one bottle is 400 ThaiBath and two cost 700 ThaiBath. If you are interested send me a mail: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.