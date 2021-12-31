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mRNA Shots are Killing People
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135 views • December 31, 2021
Of course, you are never going to hear this information on any of the mainstream propaganda channels, all of which receive more than 70% of their advertising revenue from the manufacturers of the these COVID Death shots and other toxic pharmaceuticals, but irrefutable evidence that these experimental mRNA genetic mutagens as well as the Vector-based shots are harming and killing more people than all of the other toxic vaccines which have ever been administered in modern history combined. All one has to do is look at the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting system (VAERS), which only accounts for 1% of vaccine injuries to see proof of that. But that's not all, there are over 1 million doctors and scientists who are screaming from the rooftop to stop this genocide, but nobody gets to hear what the have to say, because the mainstream propaganda media and their Big Tech allies silencing their voices. Some are even filing Crimes Against Humanity Complaints in the International Criminal Court, because even our nation's judiciaries have been taken over by these anti-human eugenicists for a long, long time now. Meanwhile, the carnage continues unabated. The actual number of Americans who are estimated to have died as a direct result of the mRNA shot, are between 45,000 and over 187,000 (Columbia Study)
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