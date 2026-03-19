The ReadyScore Initiative, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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How prepared are you—really? ReadyScore turns uncertainty into clarity with a simple assessment of your strengths and gaps. From water to energy to security, it shows where you stand and how to improve. Preparedness isn’t overwhelming when you take it step by step. Start small, but start now.
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