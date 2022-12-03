Create New Account
Dancing with the Devil Trailer
Watch now on It Is Written TV: https://itiswritten.tv/it-is-written/... The occult is everywhere, perhaps even in places that might surprise you. Join John Bradshaw for "Dancing With the Devil" where you'll learn how you can safeguard yourself against Satan's deceptions and meet a young woman who spent years immersed in the occult. It Is Written is a media evangelism ministry sharing the everlasting gospel worldwide. It Is Written is impacting lives for Christ through: satellite and digital television, websites and mobile apps, global evangelistic ministry, and faith-sharing resources. Visit our website: http://www.itiswritten.com/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itiswritten/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itiswritten Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itiswritten...

