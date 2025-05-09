BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oklahoma Wants COVID ACCOUNTABILITY!
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
25 followers
47 views • 2 days ago

Last night at the Lions Den in Yukon, Oklahoma, three women who lost loved ones to the Covid Hospital Protocols spoke out about the need to open Criminal Investigations as outlined by a Brief submitted to Attorney General Gentner Drummond in November 2024.  The message is clear ...AG Drummond, you have the power and authority to act and we are watching. Those who ask for more power need to demonstrate courage and represent true leadership!

courageinvestigationpowerwomenauthorityprosecutionhospitaloklahomacriminalleadershipgeneralattorneytrueopenaccountabilityprotocolagneedbriefyukoncoviddemonstraterepresentgentnerdrummond
