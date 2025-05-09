Oklahoma Wants COVID ACCOUNTABILITY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last night at the Lions Den in Yukon, Oklahoma, three women who lost loved ones to the Covid Hospital Protocols spoke out about the need to open Criminal Investigations as outlined by a Brief submitted to Attorney General Gentner Drummond in November 2024. The message is clear ...AG Drummond, you have the power and authority to act and we are watching. Those who ask for more power need to demonstrate courage and represent true leadership!